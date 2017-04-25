Shelby man sentenced to prison in McCool Junction DUI crash

YORK – A former Geneva man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a July multi-vehicle accident near McCool Junction that left three seriously injured.

Louis Sanna, 26, now of Shelby was sentenced April 11 in York County District Court by the Honorable Judge James C. Stecker. He found Sanna guilty on a charge of DUI – Cause Serious Bodily Injury, a Class 3A Felony and sentenced Sanna to a term of 18 months imprisonment with 0 days credit for time already served. Following his release, Sanna will be ordered to serve 18 months of post-release supervision and will have his license revoked for 10 years. He also must pay $11,972 in restitution. Sanna was originally charged with Willful Reckless Driving, but took a plea deal and pled no contest to the DUI charge and the Willfull Reckless Driving charge was dismissed.

The sentencing stems from a two vehicle accident on Highway 81 a mile south of McCool Junction on July 9. According to court records, the Nebraska State Patrol and York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident at 12:25 a.m. Sanna was northbound on Hwy 81 when he struck the rear of a northbound vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Brittany Walburn of Lincoln and her two passengers. The collision caused Walburn’s vehicle to leave the highway and roll several times, ejecting a passenger, 22-year-old Bridgette Baden of Hebron who was not wearing a seatbelt. Baden suffered life threatening injuries, including injuries to her head, lungs, pelvis, arm and severe lacerations and was life-flighted to Bryan LGH West Hospital in Lincoln. The other passenger, 29-year old Jordan Bragg of Lincoln and Walburn were wearing seatbelts.

During questioning of Sanna who received no injuries, authorities detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. Sanna failed multiple field sobriety tests and failed a preliminary breath test. He consented to a vehicle search, where authorities located an open beer. Sanna was placed under arrest and transported to York General Hospital where he submitted a consensual blood draw. Sanna was then transported to the York County Jail.

Sanna has been charged with two previous DUI’s in Buffalo County in May and in Fillmore County in June.