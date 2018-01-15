Shelby teen killed in hunting accident over the weekend

GENOA, Neb. – A Shelby teen is dead after a hunting accident on Sunday.

Approximately 5:30 .p.m., Nance County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a hunting accident south of Genoa, along the Loup River.

A 13-year-old Shelby girl had been hunting with her father and two family friends, when the black powder gun she was using accidentally discharged, striking her. She was pronounced dead at the Genoa Community Hospital.

Nance County Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol investigated and determined that it was a tragic accident.

Her name is not being released at this time.