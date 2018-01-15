class="post-template-default single single-post postid-284090 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Shelby teen killed in hunting accident over the weekend | KRVN Radio

Shelby teen killed in hunting accident over the weekend

BY Nance County Sheriff's Office | January 15, 2018
Home News Regional News
Shelby teen killed in hunting accident over the weekend

GENOA, Neb. – A Shelby teen is dead after a hunting accident on Sunday.

Approximately 5:30 .p.m., Nance County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a hunting accident south of Genoa, along the Loup River.

A 13-year-old Shelby girl had been hunting with her father and two family friends, when the black powder gun she was using accidentally discharged, striking her. She was pronounced dead at the Genoa Community Hospital.

Nance County Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol investigated and determined that it was a tragic accident.

Her name is not being released at this time.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments