Sheriff Reiber steps down after 43 year career

After 43 years in law enforcement, 41 of them with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. Dawson County Sheriff Gary Reiber will step down from office on January 3rd, 2019.

Gary W. Reiber began his career in law enforcement as the Sumner Marshall in 1976 and in 1978 he joined the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. He has participated in all aspects of law enforcement activities ranging from serving civil process, to road patrol and criminal investigation.

In 1982 he was appointed Chief Deputy and then elected to the office of Sheriff of Dawson County in 1994. Reiber thanked the support of his family over the tenure of his career. He also expressed appreciation to his staff for all of their contributions as well. He said his accomplishments were only possible by their excellent service and dedication. Reiber also thanks the support of the Dawson County Commissioners over the years for law enforcement budgeting.

Reiber cites his involvement, over a three-year period, in the development and construction of the Dawson County Law Enforcement Center, as one of the highlights of his career. The new Dawson County Jail also allowed for the opportunity to contract the housing of inmates from other counties and jurisdictions. He also cited the development of the D.A.R.E. program working with students in the schools and K-9 partners with deputies.

One solemn time in his career came on July 2, 1990 when Gothenburg Police Sgt. Glenn Haas was shot and killed at the Gothenburg Police Station. A reminder of the dangers of the profession.

Reiber was born and raised in Hastings. Following graduation from high school he served in the United State Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972, spending part of that time in Viet Nam. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice.

Gary is active in the United Methodist Church having served as a past chairman on the Board of Trustees for the church and is currently President and member of the Methodist Men. He is also active in many local organizations which serve the community such as the Optimist’s Club where he is a lifetime member and served as Past President and Past Secretary/Treasurer. Reiber also received the Optimist’s Distinguished Service Award. He is a past member and Past President of the Dawson County Parent/Child Center, past CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Board member and was instrumental in starting the Dawson County TRIAD Program. He is also a current member and Past President of the Nebraska Sheriff’s Association.

Gary and his wife Moni live in Lexington. Gary’s sons are Doug who resides in Denver and Dave, with granddaughter Rachel, who lives in Lincoln. Gary’s step-children are Cassie of Cozad, and Kendra and Colt, who both live in Spearfish, South Dakota.