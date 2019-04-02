Sheriff says man killed in fiery crash just outside of York

York, Neb. — York County authorities say a 58-year-old man died after his vehicle hit a landscapink and erupted in flames.

The accident was reported around 11:50 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 34 on the northeast side of York.

The York News-Times reports that the westbound vehicle ran off the roadway onto a lawn and then headed eastward and hit the rock.

Sheriff Paul Vrbka says it appears a fuel line ruptured upon impact and the vehicle was stuck atop the rock when the fire broke out. The driver’s body was found in the charred wreckage.

Vrbka identified the driver as Jimmy Winter, who lived in Utica. An autopsy was ordered.