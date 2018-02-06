class="post-template-default single single-post postid-288853 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Sheriff’s office says Pawnee City man dies in crash

BY Associated Press | February 6, 2018
AUBURN, Neb. (AP) _ Investigators in southeastern Nebraska say a 26-year-old Pawnee City man has died in a crash near Auburn, and another man has been arrested.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the crash happened Saturday night on U.S. 75 north of Auburn when a car tried to pass a sport utility vehicle, which then turned left into the car.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says the crash killed Travis Ries, who was a passenger in the car. Investigators say Ries and another passenger were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the car. Ries was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The 51-year-old driver of the SUV was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and motor vehicle homicide.

