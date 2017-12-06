Shickley Man Dead After One Vehicle Accident in Fillmore County

GENEVA, Neb. – On Monday, around 7:40 p.m., the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dispatch of an accident on County Road 3, South of Highway 41 in Fillmore County.

Upon arrival by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, a male individual was unresponsive on the ground. The male was later identified as Michael A. Kempf, 65, of Shickley. Kempf was transported to the Fillmore County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Based on evidence collected on scene, it appeared that Kempf was headed south bound on County Road 3, when the vehicle drifted into the ditch. Kempf then over corrected which resulted in the pickup rolling and ultimately ejecting Kempf from the vehicle.

It is believed Kempf was not wearing a seat belt.