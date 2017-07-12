Shooting in Hershey

HERSHEY – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office has investigated a shooting in the village of Hershey.

During the early morning hours of July 11, nine-teen year old Catherine Ward of Hershey, was physically assaulted by her boyfriend twenty-two year old Taylon Thompson of Tryon, at a location in North Platte. Ward went to her mother, Alisha Imler’s, home in Hershey, she remained there into the afternoon.