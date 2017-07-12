Shooting in Hershey

HERSHEY – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office has investigated a shooting in the village of Hershey.
During the early morning hours of July 11, nine-teen year old Catherine Ward of Hershey, was physically assaulted by her boyfriend twenty-two year old Taylon Thompson of Tryon, at a location in North Platte. Ward went to her mother, Alisha Imler’s, home in Hershey, she remained there into the afternoon.
Around 1:55 p.m. Thompson arrived at the residence on East 2nd Street in Hershey and pushed the north door open. Thompson encountered thirty-five year old Todd LaHaye who attempted to stop Thompson from entering the house and told him to leave, LaHaye was assaulted by Thompson and a struggle began. Imler attempted to assist LaHaye with removing Thompson from their home. At some point during the struggle Thompson pulled a .40 caliber handgun out and shot Imler in the hand. Imler, Ward and LaHaye all attempted to leave the house out a back door. During this time Thompson shot and killed himself at the scene.
Imler was treated for the gunshot wound and released from Great Plains Health. Alcohol or Drugs do not appear to be a factor in this case.