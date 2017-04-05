Dawson County Hero Flight fundraiser on Saturday

An Open Range Day to raise funds for the Dawson County Hero Flight is set to for Saturday, April 8, at the 1000 Plus Robb Jeffrey Memorial Range southeast of Lexington.

The gate opens at 9 a.m. with the sight in and practice starting at that time. The gate fee is $35 which includes a pulled pork lunch at noon. Competitions begin at 1:30 p.m.

Activities include a long range steel gong challenge, a 3 gun clinic and competition, trap range contests and a demonstration of Hornady Ballistics App. The handgun range will be open with instructors available.

Gun raffle tickets will be available for a Savage Model 12-5R-.308.