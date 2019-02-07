Shopko will close additional stores in Nebraska

Gothenburg, Neb. — The Gothenburg Shopko store will close on May 5th. That’s according to an updated closure listing on the Shopko restructuring webpage. The retail chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. Other Nebraska Shopko or Shopko Hometown locations added to the list for closure by May 12 include Albion, Alliance, Ainsworth, West Point, Auburn, Beatrice, Superior, Falls City and Norfolk.

The Company says it is seeking to facilitate the restructuring as a result of excess debt and ongoing competitive pressures.

The company also published a new ‘go-forward’ store list on the restructuring webpage, which includes the Hometown locations in Torrington and Wheatland, Wyo. Nebraska locations on that list include Valentine, North Platte, Grand Island, Wayne, O’Neill, Holdrege, and Broken Bow.

Prior to the restructuring, the company operated more than 360 stores in 26 states, including 126 Shopko big box stores and 234 smaller Shopko Hometown locations.