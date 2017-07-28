class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250565 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Shot fired at Buffalo County Fair

BY Kearney Police Department | July 28, 2017
A report of a shot fired at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds is under investigation by the Kearney Police Department. Around 10:25pm Thursday, officers responded to a call for a gunshot wound. A 16 year-old Kearney teen was taken into custody after it was determined that he had allegedly fired a shot during a dispute just off the Midway portion of the Fairgrounds. The juvenile had been detained by carnival employees and Fairground security officers prior to KPD’s arrival.

It was determined that a single shot had been fired from a small caliber handgun and no one was actually struck by the bullet. The suspect has been placed in a secure juvenile detention facility. Pending preliminary charges are attempted first degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, possession of a handgun by a minor, carrying a concealed weapon and discharge of a firearm in city limits. The charges may change as the investigation into the incident continues.

