Shots fired at K-State | KRVN Radio

Shots fired at K-State

BY Tyler Cavalli | May 9, 2019
Photo courtesy of K-State Facebook

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Authorities are investigating a report that shots were fired at the Kansas State University Foundation building on the Manhattan campus.

University spokeswoman Beth Bohn said Thursday that the area is now safe and people are free to move about after they initially were ordered to shelter in place. She declined to say whether anyone had been arrested or to provide any other details.

An update posted on the university website said no injuries had been reported. The report says the public should stay away from the building so police can investigate.

Check back as we will continue to update when more information is possible.

UPDATE:

