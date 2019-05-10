class="post-template-default single single-post postid-384076 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY AP | May 10, 2019
Shots fired on Kansas State campus; no injuries reported

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University officials say a dispute between individuals that led to shots being fired on its parking lot appears to be unrelated to the Manhattan campus.

No injuries have been reported after shots were fired around 11 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say there is “no ongoing threat.”

The university issued a statement late Thursday afternoon saying the original contact between the individuals occurred off campus and continued in a parking lot north of the Foundation Building, where fundraising efforts are organized.

The victim, who is not a student, drove to the Riley County Police Department to report the incident.

Law enforcement officials are still working to locate the suspect and are continuing the investigation.

