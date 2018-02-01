Sid Harchelroad death confirmed

Imperial, Ne. — Chase County authorities report the death of Sid Harchelroad of Harchelroad Motors in Imperial who was found dead north of Enders Dam on Tuesday morning. He died from a single gunshot wound. County Attorney Arlan Wine says it appears the injury was self-inflicted, but an autopsy has been ordered in order to rule out foul play or an accidental shooting. The Chase County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation. Harchelroad Motors of Imperial and Wauneta is considered the largest GM dealership in Southwestern Nebraska and is nationally known for specializing in Corvette sales and service as well as other high-performance vehicles. Sid Harchelroad was 57 years of age.

Liewer Funeral Home in Imperial is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) at the Zion Lutheran Church of Imperial, Nebraska, with Pastor David Kahle officiating.

A celebration of life will also be held Tuesday afternoon, February 6th, 2018, 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. (Mountain Time) at the Wellington School Gym, Imperial, Nebraska.