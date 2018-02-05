Single-vehicle accident claims life of 17-year-old Aurora student

AURORA, Neb. – A 17-year-old Aurora student is dead after a Friday evening single-vehicle accident.

According to Hamilton County Attorney, Mike Powell, law enforcement arrived to the scene of the accident around 8:40 p.m., just northwest of Aurora. The driver, Nicolas Pachta, of Aurora, was driving his 2011 Ford pickup on Road15 heading west, when he quickly approached a “T” intersection on Road O. Pachta attempted to turn south, causing the pickup to overturn in the west ditch.

A female passenger was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Pachta was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the accident. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a contributing factor.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Police Department, and Aurora Fire and Rescue all assisted at the scene.