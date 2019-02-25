Six Submit their Names for County Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District

LINCOLN – Aaron J. Conn, Rushville; Joel B. Jay, Chappell; Michael L. Nozicka, North Platte; Mark D. Raffety, Omaha; Travis R. Rodak, Bridgeport; and Amanda M. Speichert, North Platte, have submitted applications for appointment as County Court Judge in the 11th Judicial District consisting of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Furnas, Hayes, Frontier, Gosper, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is North Platte, Lincoln County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the appointment of Judge Michael E. Piccolo to the district court bench, effective December 14, 2018.

The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held in the Lincoln County Courthouse, Courtroom #1, 301 N. Jeffers Street, North Platte, Nebraska, beginning at 9:30 a.m. (CT) on Friday, March 15, 2019. The Commission will review all applicants for the office at that time. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.