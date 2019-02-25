class="post-template-default single single-post postid-368083 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Six Submit their Names for County Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District | KRVN Radio

Six Submit their Names for County Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District

BY Nebraska Judicial Branch | February 25, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Six Submit their Names for County Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District

LINCOLN – Aaron J. Conn, Rushville; Joel B. Jay, Chappell; Michael L. Nozicka, North Platte; Mark D. Raffety, Omaha; Travis R. Rodak, Bridgeport; and Amanda M. Speichert, North Platte, have submitted applications for appointment as County Court Judge in the 11th Judicial District consisting of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Furnas, Hayes, Frontier, Gosper, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties.

 

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is North Platte, Lincoln County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the appointment of Judge Michael E. Piccolo to the district court bench, effective December 14, 2018.

 

The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held in the Lincoln County Courthouse, Courtroom #1, 301 N. Jeffers Street, North Platte, Nebraska, beginning at 9:30 a.m. (CT) on Friday, March 15, 2019. The Commission will review all applicants for the office at that time.  The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments