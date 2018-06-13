Sjeklocha named Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska

A Hayes Center woman has been named Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2018.

Rebel Sjeklocha was crowned Wednesday afternoon at the North Platte Community Playhouse in North Platte. Sjeklocha, 17, won the personality, speech, written test and appearance categories of the pageant.

JoSee Saults, 17, of Big Springs, won the pageant’s Rising Star award.

Bailey Lehr, 17, of Columbus, was named first-runner up after winning the horsemanship, photogenic and congeniality awards. She will fulfill the duties of queen if, for some reason, Sjeklocha is unable to complete her reign.

Sjeklocha

Sjeklocha won first-runner up at the pageant in 2016 and 2017. She also won the speech category both years.

“The experience taught me to never give up on my goals,” Sjeklocha said. “If your heart truly longs for something, keep working hard to obtain that goal.”

Sjeklocha is the daughter of Rusty and Susan Sjeklocha. She graduated from Maywood High School in May and has plans to attend the University of Nebraska–Lincoln to study Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communications in the fall.

Rebel would like to eventually go to law school and open a practice in a rural area. Her dream is to help farmers and ranchers pass on their livelihoods to the next generation as well as defend the natural resources that are vital to their operations.