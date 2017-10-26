SkyWest likely to provide Denver flights for Nebraska cities

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ A Utah-based airline is expected to add Kearney to its list of flights after the local airport finishes replacing its runway.

Kearney hasn’t had commercial passenger service since Sept. 10, when Anchorage, Alaska-based PenAir halted flights to Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff after filing a bankruptcy reorganization plan.

Officials for all three airports subsequently asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to award the federally subsidized service contract to SkyWest, which is based in St. George, Utah. The department has done so for North Platte and Scottsbluff, and Kearney City Manager Mike Morgan says he expects SkyWest to be approved for Kearney as well.

How soon the airline could start flying its jets to and from Kearney depends upon the runway. The work’s scheduled to be finished by Sept. 1.