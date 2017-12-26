SkyWest to provide United Express Service at Kearney

City Manager Michael Morgan announced today that the Department of Transportation has selected Skywest Airlines as the Essential Air Service provider for the City of Kearney. The two year contract awarded to SkyWest will begin upon the Fall 2018 completion of the $12,000,000 Kearney Regional Airport primary runway project. SkyWest will operate 50 passenger regional jets with 12 nonstop roundtrip flights per week to Denver.

SkyWest is part of the United Airlines network which will be marketed as United Express. The carrier will feature bookings, connections and baggage transfers that will access United Airlines’ global network. Flight schedules and prices will be announced this coming summer. Kearney Mayor, Stan Clouse commented , “this is exciting news that was the result of a lot of hard work by staff, City Council, various citizen committees, the Chamber of Commerce and others. United Express operated by SkyWest will provide an outstanding air service choice for not only recreational travelers but business travelers as well.”