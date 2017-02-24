class="post-template-default single single-post postid-217966 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Slow-moving storm heads east after dumping snow on Nebraska

BY Associated Press | February 24, 2017
RRN/ An eastbound semi found itself jacknifed and in the median of Interstate 80 about 3 miles west of Elm Creek on Friday morning February 24, 2017.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A slow-moving storm has dropped nearly 2 feet of snow in western Nebraska as it moves east through Iowa, covering highways and making travel treacherous.

The interstates and major highways remained open Friday morning despite the blowing snow and drifting. Iowa officials reported that an accident had forced closure of a northbound lane on Interstate 35 in northern Iowa. No fatalities have been reported.

A blizzard warning remained in effect for far northeast Nebraska and most of northwest Iowa.
National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Jamski says the big system let loose Wednesday night over Alliance in the Nebraska Panhandle. Snowfall of 22 inches was reported there by Thursday afternoon. He says the total could reach 25-26 inches by the storm’s exit Friday afternoon.

Jamski says “the worst is over.”

