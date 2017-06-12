Slow-moving storm prompts flash flood warning for Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A slow-moving storm front that’s dumping heavy rain has prompted authorities to issue a flash flood warning for the Lincoln area.

More than 2 inches of rain was reported Monday morning in some parts of the capital city. Some motorists stopped under highway overpasses to escape the downpour. Hail was reported as well, including hailstones the size of pingpong balls in neighboring Seward County.

Forecasters expect the storm will lash the Omaha area while coursing northeast. A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cass, Sarpy and northern Otoe counties.