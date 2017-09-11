Slow-speed pursuit results in arrest of driver in Lexington

A slow-speed pursuit originating in Buffalo County around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday went west on US Highway 30 until the Nebraska State Patrol broke off its pursuit east of Lexington.

Lexington Police responded by following the driver to his residence on north Jefferson Street, making a felony arrest of the subject without incident after he pulled into his driveway.

The driver was booked on suspicion of DUI, Driving Under Suspension and Flight To Avoid Arrest.

The pursuit did not exceed 60 mph. There were no injuries. The Lexington man was detained in the Dawson County Law Enforcement Center.