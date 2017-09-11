class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258953 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Slow-speed pursuit results in arrest of driver in Lexington | KRVN Radio

Slow-speed pursuit results in arrest of driver in Lexington

BY KRVN News | September 11, 2017
Slow-speed pursuit results in arrest of driver in Lexington
RRN/File photo -- Lexington Police Patrol Units

A slow-speed pursuit originating in Buffalo County around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday went west on US Highway 30 until the Nebraska State Patrol broke off its pursuit east of Lexington.

Lexington Police responded by following the driver to his residence on north Jefferson Street, making a felony arrest of the subject without incident after he pulled into his driveway.

The driver was booked on suspicion of DUI, Driving Under Suspension and Flight To Avoid Arrest.

The pursuit did not exceed 60 mph. There were no injuries.  The Lexington man was detained in the Dawson County Law Enforcement Center.

 

