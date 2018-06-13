Small grass fire southwest of Lexington on Tuesday

Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a small grass fire around 2:30pm on Tuesday. It was by a residence near West River Road southwest of Lexington. Assistant Fire Chief Bo Berry says the “homeowner was just burning her trash in her burn barrels and got a little bit out of control”. He said that while she attempted to put it out, she appeared to suffer some smoke inhalation.

Berry says she was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center for observation.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Dawson Public Power District and Black Hills Energy.