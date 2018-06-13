class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317416 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Small grass fire southwest of Lexington on Tuesday | KRVN Radio

BY KRVN News | June 13, 2018
RRN/ Small grass fire near West River Road on Tuesday June 12, 2018 stemmed from nearby trash barrel.

Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a small grass fire around 2:30pm on Tuesday. It was by a residence near West River Road southwest of Lexington. Assistant Fire Chief Bo Berry says the “homeowner was just burning her trash in her burn barrels and got a little bit out of control”. He said that while she attempted to put it out, she appeared to suffer some smoke inhalation.

Berry says she was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center for observation.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Dawson Public Power District and Black Hills Energy.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
