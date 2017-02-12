class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215105 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Small groups rally at Planned Parenthood in Iowa, Nebraska | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | February 12, 2017
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – Small groups of protesters gathered outside Planned Parenthood clinics in western Iowa’s Council Bluffs, as wells as Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday as part of a nationwide movement to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the agency of all federal funding.

The website www.ProtestPP.com says it wants the funding reallocated to health centers that help disadvantaged women without providing abortions.

In Iowa, rallies were also held at Planned Parenthood locations in Council Bluffs, Cedar Falls, Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City.

About two dozen people rallied outside the Council Bluffs Planned Parenthood clinic. No group of Planned Parenthood defenders made an appearance in the deeply conservative western Iowa city. The small rally was met mostly with honks of approval and thumbs-up from passing motorists.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
