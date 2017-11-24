class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274118 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
Small plane lands OK after bird smashes through windshield

BY Associated Press | November 24, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb.  — Authorities say a small plane landed safety at the Lincoln Airport after a bird smashed through its cockpit windshield.
The plane was flying from Plattsmouth to Lincoln on Tuesday evening when the bird struck it about 10 miles from Lincoln.

Lincoln Airport deputy operations director Bob McNally says such an incident is virtually unheard of for Lincoln. McNally told the Lincoln Journal Star the airport follows a wildlife management plan to deal with birds near the airport, but it can’t easily account for birds so far away.

It’s unclear whether the two people aboard the plane were injured.

