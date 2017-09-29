Smith and Fischer Welcome Dawson County Hero Flight to U.S. Capitol

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) and Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) welcomed 25 Nebraska veterans and their escorts to the U.S. Capitol Thursday evening as part of the Dawson County Hero Flight.

“We can never fully express our gratitude to these heroes, but having the opportunity to shake their hands and show them around the U.S. Capitol is a small way to say thank you for their service,” Congressman Smith said. “Spending time with them today was an honor, and I thank the many Nebraskans who work tirelessly to make these hero flights possible.”

“It was wonderful to welcome Dawson County hero flight veterans to U.S. Capitol today and thank them for their brave service,” said Senator Fischer. “These citizens represent the best of Nebraska and our country. I wish them well on their visit to the capital city of a nation they sacrificed so much to defend and protect.”