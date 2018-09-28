Smith Announces ‘Angels in Adoption’ Honorees, Greets Them at U.S. Capitol

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) honored Charles Walker and Linda Shepard of Burwell this week as 2018 Angels in Adoption honorees for Nebraska’s Third District.

“Each year, people across Nebraska’s Third District open their homes to provide the safety and shelter our children deserve,” Smith said. “The purpose of the Angels in Adoption Award is to honor those who sacrifice so much to positively impact young lives through adoption and foster care. I’m happy to announce Charles Walker and Linda Shepard of Burwell will be our honorees for 2018 and I thank them for their generosity on behalf of Nebraska’s children.”

The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute’s Angels in Adoption initiative provides Members of Congress the opportunity to honor an individual or entity from their district which has made an extraordinary contribution on behalf of children in need of homes.