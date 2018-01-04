Smith announces Michael Bogner joins staff

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) announced Michael Bogner has joined his staff in his Grand Island office, where he will serve as Staff Assistant.

Michael graduated from Wayne State College in December 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a minor in English. He completed an internship in Smith’s Grand Island office last year, spending his summer break serving Third District constituents. He has also devoted his time to ministering to young Nebraskans through Young Life.

“Michael did an outstanding job during his internship last summer, and following his recent graduation from Wayne State, we are pleased to welcome him back to our team full-time,” Smith said. “With his experience, Michael will be a great asset in our efforts to provide top-quality service to the people of Nebraska’s Third District.”

Members of Smith’s staff in his Washington, D.C., Grand Island, and Scottsbluff offices are committed to serving Nebraskans. Any Third District residents in need of assistance are encouraged to contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900, his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333, or his Washington, D.C. office at 202-225-6435.