Smith Announces Nominees to U.S. Service Academies

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) announced today his nomination of 15 students to the U.S. Service Academies for the class entering in the fall of 2017.

Members of Congress have the privilege of nominating young people for admission to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

The Service Academies offer a unique opportunity for motivated students to serve their country while undergoing a rigorous academic and physical regimen. In exchange for tuition, students agree to serve in the U.S. military after graduation.

“Each of these young Nebraskans has demonstrated a lasting commitment to serving his or her community and our country,” Smith said. “I am honored to nominate these accomplished students to become the future leaders of our military, knowing they will represent Nebraska well in the U.S. Service Academies.”

Daniel Alvarado of South Sioux City, son of Paul and Sarah Alvarado, is a senior at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. He has been nominated to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Jack Arens of Ainsworth, son of Jim and Deana Arens, is a senior at Ainsworth High School. He has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

Kenneth Brownell of North Platte, son of Colonel Kenneth and Kim Brownell, is a senior at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia. He has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Victoria Fattig of Lexington, daughter of Michelle Fattig and Patrick Foulk, is a senior at Lexington High School. She has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Jerrod Fedorchik of Bridgeport, son of Bill and Kerri Fedorchik, is a senior at Bridgeport High School. He has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

John Gale of Bassett, son of David and Kristine Gale, is a senior at Rock County High School. He has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

Jack Keating of Kearney, son of Matt and Jill Keating, is a senior at Kearney Catholic High School. He has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

Nicholas Novak of Dawson, son of Mark and Lorrie Novak, is a senior at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer (HTRS) High School. He has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

Lisa Oswald of Aurora, daughter of Jay and Linda Oswald, is a senior at Aurora High School. She has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

Dalton Peters of Aurora, son of Gary and Shari Peters, is a senior at Aurora High School. He has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Benjamin Stevens of Ord, son of Dan and Julie Stevens, is a senior at Nebraska Christian High School. He has been nominated to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Jesslyn Straber of Chappell, daughter of Shawn and Valerie Straber, is a senior at Creek Valley High School. She has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Zachary Wiese of O’Neill, son of Roger and Regina Wiese, is a senior at St. Mary’s High School. He has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Calvin Wineland, Jr. of Cambridge, son of Calvin and Desiree Wineland, is a graduate of Cambridge High School attending Syracuse University in New York. He has been nominated to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

Sarah Woodward of Gering, daughter of Kevin and Kolene Woodward, is a senior at Scottsbluff High School. She has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

Applicants met personally with Smith’s Academy Advisory Committee and were evaluated on academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, career motivation, personal traits, letters of recommendation, essays, and personal interviews. More information about the nomination process can be found here.