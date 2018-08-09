Smith Convenes 2018 Youth Advisory Council with Students from Arapahoe, Auburn, Central City, Gothenburg, Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte, Ogallala, Pierce, Sidney, Valentine, and York

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) has announced the names of the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2018-2019 academic school year.
2018-2019 Youth Advisory Council members include:
- Jackson Koller of Arapahoe, Arapahoe High School
- Emily Kouba of Auburn, Homeschool
- Isabella Budzinski of Central City, Palmer High School
- Maxwell Jinks of Gothenburg, Gothenburg High School
- Weston Jinks of Gothenburg, Gothenburg High School
- Elijah Fox of Grand Island, Grand Island Central Catholic High School
- Kate McFarland of Grand Island, Grand Island Central Catholic High School
- Kaleb Strawhecker of Kearney, Kearney High School
- Corey Parsons of North Platte, North Platte High SchooL
- Worthing of Ogallala, Arthur Public Schools
- Katrina Meier of Pierce, Pierce High School
- Sara-Kate Splichal of Sidney, Sidney High School
- Caroline Lindahl of Sidney, Peetz High School, Peetz Colorado
- Rita Woodraska of Valentine, Valentine High School
- Reganne Schrunk of Valentine, Valentine High School
- Rece Jordan of Valentine, Valentine High School
- Max Kohmetshcer of York, York High School
- John Esser of York, York High School
- Isabella Budzinski of Central City, Palmer High School
Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts, and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other forums, the council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.
The council is open to junior and senior high school students who are selected through an application process in the spring. More information is available on Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.house.gov/YouthAdvisoryCouncil.