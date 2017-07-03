Smith Encourages Third District Students to apply for Youth Advisory Council

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) is currently accepting applications for the 2017-2018 Third District Youth Advisory Council and encourages rising juniors and seniors to submit their applications by July 15.

The Third District Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school juniors and seniors to share opinions, thoughts, and concerns with Congressman Smith about local and federal issues throughout the school year. This group provides students the opportunity to discuss the concerns of young Nebraskans and give their input on issues facing our country.

Members must be able to serve for one school year – August 2017 to June 2018.

To download an application, please visit AdrianSmith.house.gov/YouthAdvisoryCouncil.

For more information about the Youth Advisory Council, interested students and educators can contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.