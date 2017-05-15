Smith, Fischer, Sasse Announce Third District Service Academy Open House

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE), in conjunction with the offices of U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, will host the 2017 Third District Service Academy Open House on Saturday, May 20, in North Platte.

This event is an opportunity for young people in Nebraska to learn more about all U.S. Service Academies and other opportunities for military service. Any Nebraska high school or college students interested in military opportunities, as well as their families, are encouraged to attend.

Third District Service Academy Open House

Saturday, May 20, 2017

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CDT

Mid Plains Community College – South Campus

601 W. State Farm Road, North Platte, NE 69101

Representatives from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and Army ROTC will attend to answer questions and provide information. Materials from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy will also be available.

Staff from the offices of Congressman Smith, Senator Fischer, and Senator Sasse will be at the event to answer questions about the Service Academy nomination process.

For questions about the 2017 Third District Service Academy Open House, please contact Congressman Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.