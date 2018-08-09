class="post-template-default single single-post postid-328098 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Smith Presents Award to Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island

BY Office of Congressman Adrian Smith, Matthew Goulding | August 9, 2018
Courtesy/Congressman Smith presents Mike Olson, Executive Airport Director, and Lynne Werner, Chairman of the Hall County Airport Authority Board, with the 2018 Excellence in Economic Development award on behalf of the Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) visited Grand Island on Wednesday to present the Central Nebraska Regional Airport with the 2018 Excellence in Economic Development award, including recognition before the U.S. House of Representatives, found here.

*Smith will meet with the remaining awardees on the below dates:

Main Street Beatrice, Beatrice: Thursday 8/9: 3:00 p.m. CDT

Butler Professional Farrier School, Crawford: Monday 8/13: 9:15 a.m. MDT

Anson Family, Grand Island: Wednesday 8/15: 9:00 a.m. CDT

Blue Print Engines, Kearney: Thursday 8/30: 8:30 a.m. CDT

The Hub, Burwell: TBD

GROW Nebraska, Oxford: TBD

