Smith Presents Award to Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) visited Grand Island on Wednesday to present the Central Nebraska Regional Airport with the 2018 Excellence in Economic Development award, including recognition before the U.S. House of Representatives, found here.

*Smith will meet with the remaining awardees on the below dates:

Main Street Beatrice, Beatrice: Thursday 8/9: 3:00 p.m. CDT

Butler Professional Farrier School, Crawford: Monday 8/13: 9:15 a.m. MDT

Anson Family, Grand Island: Wednesday 8/15: 9:00 a.m. CDT

Blue Print Engines, Kearney: Thursday 8/30: 8:30 a.m. CDT

The Hub, Burwell: TBD

GROW Nebraska, Oxford: TBD