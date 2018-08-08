Smith Presents Award to Larry Paulsen of Cozad

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327805 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Matthew Goulding, Congressional Aide to Congressman Adrian Smith | August 8, 2018
Courtesy/Congressman Smith presents Larry Paulsen of Cozad with the 2018 Excellence in Economic Development award.

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) visited Paulsen Inc. in Cozad on Tuesday to present its CEO, Larry Paulsen, with the 2018 Excellence in Economic Development award, including recognition before the U.S. House of Representatives.

*Smith will meet with the remaining awardees on the below dates:

The Urwiller Family, Ravenna: Wednesday 8/8: 10:15 a.m. CDT

Central Nebraska Regional Airport, Grand Island: Wednesday 8/8: 12:30 p.m. CDT

Main Street Beatrice, Beatrice: Thursday 8/9: 3:00 p.m. CDT

Butler Professional Farrier School, Crawford: Monday 8/13: 9:15 a.m. MDT

Anson Family, Grand Island: Wednesday 8/15: 9:00 a.m. CDT

Blue Print Engines, Kearney: Thursday 8/30: 8:30 a.m. CDT

The Hub, Burwell: TBD

GROW Nebraska, Oxford: TBD

 

