Smith Presents Award to Larry Paulsen of Cozad

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) visited Paulsen Inc. in Cozad on Tuesday to present its CEO, Larry Paulsen, with the 2018 Excellence in Economic Development award, including recognition before the U.S. House of Representatives.

found here

*Smith will meet with the remaining awardees on the below dates:

The Urwiller Family, Ravenna: Wednesday 8/8: 10:15 a.m. CDT

Central Nebraska Regional Airport, Grand Island: Wednesday 8/8: 12:30 p.m. CDT

Main Street Beatrice, Beatrice: Thursday 8/9: 3:00 p.m. CDT

Butler Professional Farrier School, Crawford: Monday 8/13: 9:15 a.m. MDT

Anson Family, Grand Island: Wednesday 8/15: 9:00 a.m. CDT

Blue Print Engines, Kearney: Thursday 8/30: 8:30 a.m. CDT

The Hub, Burwell: TBD

GROW Nebraska, Oxford: TBD