Smith Presents Award to Urwiller Family of Ravenna

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) visited Ravenna on Wednesday to present the Urwiller family with the 2018 Excellence in Economic Development award, including recognition before the U.S. House of Representatives, found here.

The Urwiller Family, Ravenna: Family matriarch Bea Urwiller and her late husband Richard started Urwiller’s Melon Patch in 1963 out of a desire to share their abundant melon harvest with area residents and those driving down Nebraska’s Highway 2. Though their son Robert, his wife Christie, their children Kody, Michaela, Kent and his wife Sara have now taken lead of the Urwiller Melon Patch, they have never missed a season, and always remained committed to producing quality melons and vegetables dedicated to the Nebraska values of hard work, common sense, and fairness in their business. The Urwiller family, took their entrepreneurial energy a step further and opened two additional businesses in the last 10 years in the Ravenna community. Christie, and her daughter Michaela translated a baking and catering home-based business into a popular Ravenna-area breakfast establishment, “Christie’s Kitchen.” Knowing their business has succeeded because of their commitment to quality, they arrive by 2am every day to ensure their customers receive fresh-baked, and locally provided items every morning. Kent and his wife Sara opened Prairie Hills Wireless in 2013. Prairie Hills is an independent high-quality broadband provider. They now serve over 70% of the Ravenna community, and have the capacity to provide service to every community within a 20-minute drive of Ravenna. The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) recognized Kent as their 2017 Operator of the Year.

