Smith Receives Distinguished Community Health Advocate Award

BY Office of Congressman Adrian Smith | April 3, 2017
Courtesy/Congressman Smith receives the 2017 Distinguished Community Health Advocate Award from the Health Center Association of Nebraska. Left to right: Jeff Tracy, Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) Health Center Director; Congressman Smith; and Amy Behnke, Health Center Association of Nebraska CEO.

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) received the 2017 Distinguished Community Health Advocate Award this week from the Health Center Association of Nebraska for his support of Nebraska’s health centers and the communities they serve.

“Ensuring access to quality health care is a challenge in rural areas, and Nebraska’s community health centers play an important role,” Smith said. “I am impressed by how these health centers stretch their resources to help those in greatest need. As we work on long-term solutions for our health care system, I am honored to receive this award and grateful for the opportunity to partner with those who deliver quality care across Nebraska.”

Smith serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and its Health Subcommittee.

