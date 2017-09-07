Smith to Host Veterans History Project Training Workshop

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) has announced his office will host an interactive training workshop with the Library of Congress for constituents interested in volunteering to record veterans’ stories for the Veterans History Project. Nebraskans of all ages are encouraged to attend to learn how to interview veterans in their communities.

The interactive training session will be held on Wednesday, September 20, at 7:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 p.m. MT via a livestream at the following sites throughout the Third District:

· Educational Service Unit 10, 76 Plaza Boulevard, Kearney

· Western Nebraska Community College, Harms Advanced Technology Center Room E-189, 2620 College Park, Scottsbluff

· Peru State College, Hoyt Science Building First Floor Conference Room, 600 Hoyt Street, Peru

· Wayne State College, Kanter Student Center Elkhorn Room, 1111 Main Street, Wayne

“An important way to serve our veterans is to preserve their stories,” Smith said. “According to the VA, only 558,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive today, with more than 3,800 of these veterans living in Nebraska. Sadly, we lose an average of 362 of these brave Americans each day, along with a growing number of veterans from the Korean and Vietnam wars.

“My grandfather served in World War II, and I know what a meaningful impact his story had on my life and how he inspired me to serve my community. Visiting with veterans and learning more about their experiences is a meaningful way to show our gratitude to these heroes and remind them of the lasting impacts of their service.”

The Veterans History Project was created to collect, preserve, and make accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans. Volunteers receive hands-on training from a professional folklorist on how to properly record oral history and how to collect memoirs, photos, and other documents.

For more information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.

Smith serves as co-chairman of the Rural Veterans Caucus.