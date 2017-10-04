Smith Votes to Repeal IPAB and Ensure Seniors’ Access to Medicare

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement Wednesday after voting in the Ways and Means Committee to pass H.R. 849, the Protecting Seniors’ Access to Medicare Act, to repeal the Independent Payment Advisory Board (IPAB).

IPAB is an unelected 15-member panel created under Obamacare to cut Medicare costs. This board would have the power to limit access to medical treatments by reducing reimbursements for disfavored procedures, threatening the ability of physicians to provide these procedures and even to continue seeing Medicare patients.

“Our country was built on the separation of powers, but the consolidated, unchecked authority of Obamacare’s IPAB is a dangerous rejection of this wisdom,” Smith said. “We need to reform Medicare through the legislative process to provide greater accountability for doctors and patients in their decision-making; we should not rely on arbitrary cuts made by panel of unelected bureaucrats. I remain committed to repealing and replacing Obamacare in its entirety, and repealing IPAB is an important step to ensure seniors have access to the care they need.”

Smith is one of 264 cosponsors of this bipartisan bill, which includes 43 Democrat cosponsors.

Smith serves on the Ways and Means Committee and its Subcommittee on Health.

