Smithfield woman arrested in connection with theft from employer | KRVN Radio

Smithfield woman arrested in connection with theft from employer

BY KRVN News | June 14, 2017
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Sandra Flint.

A 48-year-old Smithfield woman faces two charges of Felony Theft By Unlawful Taking in Gosper County Court. Sandra Flint is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday June 16, 2017 at 10:30am. It’s the culmination of an investigation by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office after the owner of Lofquist Welding in Elwood, suspected a false ledger and money being withdrawn from the business account.

According to a Sheriff’s Office news release and court records, Flint was employed as an office and accounts receivable clerk from September 2015 through February 2017. Flint is suspected of taking around $5,000 from the business account during the 17-month period of her employment. Sheriff Dennis Ocken says Flint allegedly produced a false ledger showing she had made payments on a van sold to her by the business. But, the business did not receive money for the vehicle and she apparently had the title of the van issued in her name.

