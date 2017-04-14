Smith’s Office Announces Mobile Office Hours for April 25 – May 2

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228776 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Rep. Smith's Office | April 14, 2017
Washington, D.C. – Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at mobile offices from April 25 to May 2 in Imperial, Kearney, Hebron, Elwood, Stockville, Harrison, Tecumseh, and Fairbury.

At mobile offices, Third District residents can meet directly with one of Smith’s staff members about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, April 25

Chase County Courthouse
921 Broadway Street, Imperial, NE 69033
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (MDT)

Buffalo County Courthouse – Commissioners Room
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847
2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (CDT)

Wednesday, April 26

Thayer County Courthouse
224 N. 4th Street, Hebron, NE 68370
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (CDT)

Gosper County Courthouse
507 Smith Avenue, Elwood, NE 68937
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (CDT)

Frontier County Courthouse – Conference Room
1 Wellington Street, Stockville, NE 69042
1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (CDT)

Monday, May 1

Sioux County Courthouse
325 Main Street, Harrison, NE 69346
12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (MDT)

Tuesday, May 2

Johnson County Courthouse – District Courtroom
3rd & Broadway, Tecumseh, NE 68450
8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (CDT)

Jefferson County Courthouse – Commissioners Room
411 4th Street, Fairbury, NE 68352
2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (CDT)

For additional information, please contact Congressman Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at (308) 633-6333.

