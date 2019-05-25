Smith’s Office Announces Staff Mobile Office Hours for June

|Washington, D.C. – Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at mobile offices throughout the month of June in Bassett, Red Cloud, Ainsworth, Hayes Center, Valentine, Wayne, Kimball, Alliance, Springview, Arapahoe, Brewster and Stockville.
At mobile offices, Third District residents can meet with one of Smith’s staff members who can assist with federal agencies, like FEMA or the USDA, relay concerns about federal issues, or assist in taking advantage of the services available through his office.
Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations:
Tuesday, June 4th
Bassett City Hall
106 East Legnard Street, Bassett
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Webster County Courthouse
621 North Cedar Street, Red Cloud
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Ainsworth Chamber of Commerce
310 North Main Street, Ainsworth
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Tuesday, June 11th
Hayes County Courthouse
505 Troth Street, Hayes Center
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Mid-Plains Community College
715 East Highway 20, Valentine
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT
Tuesday, June 18th
Wayne County Courthouse
510 North Pearl Street, Wayne
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Kimball Library
208 South Walnut Street, Kimball
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Monday, June 24th
Box Butte County Courthouse
515 Box Butte Avenue, Alliance
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. MT
Tuesday, June 25th
Springview Village Library
118 South Main Street, Springview
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Arapahoe City Office
411 6th Street, Arapahoe
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT
Wednesday, June 26th
Blaine County Courthouse
145 Lincoln Avenue, Brewster
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Frontier County Courthouse
1 Wellington Street, Stockville
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at (308) 633-6333.