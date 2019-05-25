Smith’s Office Announces Staff Mobile Office Hours for June

Washington, D.C. – Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at mobile offices throughout the month of June in Bassett, Red Cloud, Ainsworth, Hayes Center, Valentine, Wayne, Kimball, Alliance, Springview, Arapahoe, Brewster and Stockville. At mobile offices, Third District residents can meet with one of Smith’s staff members who can assist with federal agencies, like FEMA or the USDA, relay concerns about federal issues, or assist in taking advantage of the services available through his office. Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations: Tuesday, June 4th Bassett City Hall 106 East Legnard Street, Bassett 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT Webster County Courthouse 621 North Cedar Street, Red Cloud 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT Ainsworth Chamber of Commerce 310 North Main Street, Ainsworth 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT Tuesday, June 11th Hayes County Courthouse 505 Troth Street, Hayes Center 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT Mid-Plains Community College 715 East Highway 20, Valentine 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, June 18th Wayne County Courthouse 510 North Pearl Street, Wayne 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT Kimball Library 208 South Walnut Street, Kimball 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT Monday, June 24th Box Butte County Courthouse 515 Box Butte Avenue, Alliance 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. MT Tuesday, June 25th Springview Village Library 118 South Main Street, Springview 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT Arapahoe City Office 411 6th Street, Arapahoe 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT Wednesday, June 26th Blaine County Courthouse 145 Lincoln Avenue, Brewster 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT Frontier County Courthouse 1 Wellington Street, Stockville 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at (308) 633-6333.