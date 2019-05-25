Smith’s Office Announces Staff Mobile Office Hours for June

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-385894 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Rep. Smith's Office | May 25, 2019
Washington, D.C. – Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at mobile offices throughout the month of June in Bassett, Red Cloud, Ainsworth, Hayes Center, Valentine, Wayne, Kimball, Alliance, Springview, Arapahoe, Brewster and Stockville.

 

At mobile offices, Third District residents can meet with one of Smith’s staff members who can assist with federal agencies, like FEMA or the USDA, relay concerns about federal issues, or assist in taking advantage of the services available through his office.

 

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations:

 

Tuesday, June 4th

 

Bassett City Hall

106 East Legnard Street, Bassett

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

 

Webster County Courthouse

621 North Cedar Street, Red Cloud

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

 

Ainsworth Chamber of Commerce

310 North Main Street, Ainsworth

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

 

Tuesday, June 11th

 

Hayes County Courthouse

505 Troth Street, Hayes Center

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

 

Mid-Plains Community College

715 East Highway 20, Valentine

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

 

Tuesday, June 18th

 

Wayne County Courthouse

510 North Pearl Street, Wayne

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

 

Kimball Library

208 South Walnut Street, Kimball

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

 

Monday, June 24th

 

Box Butte County Courthouse

515 Box Butte Avenue, Alliance

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. MT

 

Tuesday, June 25th

 

Springview Village Library

118 South Main Street, Springview

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

 

Arapahoe City Office

411 6th Street, Arapahoe

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

 

Wednesday, June 26th

 

Blaine County Courthouse

145 Lincoln Avenue, Brewster

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

 

Frontier County Courthouse

1 Wellington Street, Stockville

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

 

 

For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at (308) 633-6333.
