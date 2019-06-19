Smith’s Office AnnouncesCaseworker in Your Community Events for July

|
Washington, D.C. – Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a congressional caseworker from his office in St. Paul, Ord, Crete, Fairbury, Holdrege, and Elwood throughout the month of July.
Caseworker in Your Community is an opportunity for constituents to meet directly with one of Smith’s congressional caseworkers who may be able to assist those with flood recovery concerns as well as with federal agencies such as the USDA, FEMA, VA, Social Security, Medicare, USCIS, or the IRS.
Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a caseworker at the following time and location:
Monday, July 1st
St. Paul Library – Community Room
1301 Howard Avenue
St. Paul, Nebraska 68873
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Ord Township Library
1718 M Street
Ord, Nebraska 68862
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT
Wednesday, July 10th
Crete Public Library
305 East 13th Street
Crete, Nebraska 68333
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Fairbury Public Library
305 East 13th Street
Fairbury, Nebraska 68352
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Tuesday, July 23rd
Holdrege Area Public Library – Community Room
604 East Avenue
Holdrege, Nebraska 68949
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Elwood Public Library
308 Calvert Avenue
Elwood, Nebraska 68937
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900.
