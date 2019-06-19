Smith’s Office AnnouncesCaseworker in Your Community Events for July

Washington, D.C. – Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a congressional caseworker from his office in St. Paul, Ord, Crete, Fairbury, Holdrege, and Elwood throughout the month of July.

Caseworker in Your Community is an opportunity for constituents to meet directly with one of Smith’s congressional caseworkers who may be able to assist those with flood recovery concerns as well as with federal agencies such as the USDA, FEMA, VA, Social Security, Medicare, USCIS, or the IRS.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a caseworker at the following time and location:

Monday, July 1st

St. Paul Library – Community Room

1301 Howard Avenue

St. Paul, Nebraska 68873

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Ord Township Library

1718 M Street

Ord, Nebraska 68862

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Wednesday, July 10th

Crete Public Library

305 East 13th Street

Crete, Nebraska 68333

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Fairbury Public Library

305 East 13th Street

Fairbury, Nebraska 68352

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Tuesday, July 23rd

Holdrege Area Public Library – Community Room

604 East Avenue

Holdrege, Nebraska 68949

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Elwood Public Library

308 Calvert Avenue

Elwood, Nebraska 68937

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900.