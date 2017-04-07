class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227314 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | April 7, 2017
Smoke from Kansas burns may be headed Nebraska’s way

OMAHA, Neb. – Authorities say smoke from controlled burns in Kansas could reach eastern Nebraska later Friday.

The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality says there could be dangerous air quality conditions this weekend because of smoke from the burning of grassland in the Flint Hills region of Kansas. Farmers and ranchers there are allowed to burn up to 2 million acres of grassland a year to produce better grass for cattle.

Nebraska officials say local health departments will issue health alerts when necessary.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association.
