Society for Collegiate Journalists inducts 13 new members

(Hastings, Nebraska) – The Hastings College chapter of the Society for Collegiate Journalists (SCJ) inducted 13 members into the honorary on May 3.

SCJ is the nation’s oldest honor society for student media leaders. Journalism is a foundation of democracy, and to ensure its future, SCJ focuses on professional development at the collegiate level by advancing ethical, accurate and innovative collegiate journalism nationally and creating a strong network of advocates for First Amendment education.

SCJ has approximately 100 active chapters nationwide and 1,200 members.

The Hastings College chapter was established in 1937, making it one of the longest continuously serving chapters in the country.

Students inducted into the Hastings College chapter of SCJ include: