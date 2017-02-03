Solar array to be developed in Kearney’s technology park

Three entities gathered in Kearney Thursday morning to sign an agreement to develop what is projected to be the state’s largest solar array at Kearney’s technology park known as Tech One Crossing. SoCore Energy will invest about $11 Million to build the solar array in cooperation with the City of Kearney. Nebraska Public Power District will market “solar energy shares” to NPPD customers in Kearney who would like to purchase them including residential, commercial and industrial users.

Mayor Stan Clouse, who is also an account manager for NPPD, said he knew there was some interest among Kearney area customers to develop renewable energy. City efforts to create smaller solar projects were determined to be unfeasible but, a larger project held promise along with the knowledge and experience they gained in the unsuccessful recruitment of Facebook to develop a data center in the community. He noted that companies such as Facebook prefer to develop data centers in areas that can supply renewable energy to them, close enough that they would be able to “see it” and “touch it.” Facebook reportedly decided to locate their data center project in Iowa because of the renewable energy supply there. He said it took the City over a year to bring this project together.

Kearney City Manager Mike Morgan said their risk analysis indicated it would an immediate impact of $11 Million “during construction and thousands of dollars in tax revenues annually for years to come.” In addition it would offer sustainable energy options for community electric users along with being a recruitment asset for technology firms to locate at Tech One Crossing. He says it would power about 1,100 homes annually on an average basis.

Nebraska Public Power District President & CEO Pat Pope said NPPD is pleased to partner with the City of Kearney and SoCore Energy on a project that “represents one of the most efficient ways for delivering solar energy.” He noted that this would be the third community solar facility to be launched under NPPD’s Sunrise Solar umbrella. Pope said NPPD already generates more than 12% of it’s power from renewable energy resources in Nebraska though wind and hydropower. The project is expected to be the largest solar array in the state when it comes online this fall.

Pope continued that “later this year NPPD will be working together with Kearney leaders to market solar energy shares from the facility. These solar shares will be available for purchase by anyone who is a Kearney resident and pays their electric bill to NPPD. By purchasing solar shares, you are making a personal commitment to support a renewable energy investment in the state.”

Rob Scheuermann, President of SoCore Energy said the solar facility will bring “good, clean, reliable, cost-efficient energy to the City of Kearney and for power into the future of this area.” He described it as a “great collaboration” between the City, NPPD and SoCore Energy.

In the 17 states that SoCore serves, Scheuermann says they’ve seen a “rapid, growing demand for renewable energy”. He says a lot of companies, especially technology ones, have pledged to become totally served by renewable energy. “We think being adjacent to the Tech One(Crossing) facility will, no doubt, bring in a lot of tenants because they’re going to be given the opportunity to subscribe from a facility right outside their windows.

Scheuermann says the 5.7 Megawatt facility will be built on 53 acres of land with an $11 Million investment by the company that will include work done by local contractors, vendors and suppliers to build, as well as maintain and operate it over the next 25 years. The project is expected to be completed in September.