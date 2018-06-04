Solar energy farms gaining traction in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Solar energy is gaining traction in Nebraska as a growing number of cities adopt the technology, and state officials are looking for ways to help it along.

The technology has become so popular that some cities have had to expand their new solar farms or build new ones to keep pace with customer demand.

Many of the cities are taking advantage of the Nebraska Public Power District’s SunWise Community Solar Program. The program was approved in 2016 to help cities and villages adopt solar power in a central location for residents to use.

NPPD General Retail Manager Tim Arlt says the program has helped launch new solar farms in Scottsbluff, Venango and Kearney since 2017 and more than half a dozen other cities have expressed interest.