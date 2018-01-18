Some senators doubt Nebraska will meet prison crowding goal

Sen. Krist wants new approaches to treating and paroling inmates while keeping the public safe

Lincoln, Ne. — Some Nebraska lawmakers say they’re concerned the state corrections department will fail to meet a July 2020 deadline to reduce its inmate population, forcing officials to consider paroling all eligible prisoners.

Senators expressed their doubts Wednesday at a hearing on legislation that would force the Department of Correctional Services to act faster by moving the deadline up to this year.

Senators imposed the deadline in 2015 in a package designed to ease prison crowding, but that law hasn’t yet produced the desired result.

Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha, who is running for governor, says state officials need to look for new ways to treat and parole inmates without compromising public safety.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes says the department still has work to do to ease crowding while protecting the public.