South Bend man killed when motorcycle hits semitrailer

EAGLE, Neb. (AP) _ A 47-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a semitrailer in eastern Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office tells the Lincoln Journal Star that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 43.

Investigators say Chris Badman, of South Bend, was driving his motorcycle northbound when he hit the back of a loaded flatbed semitrailer as it turned left. Badman was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the crash continues.

