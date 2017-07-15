class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247990 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
South Bend man killed when motorcycle hits semitrailer | KRVN Radio

South Bend man killed when motorcycle hits semitrailer

BY Associated Press | July 15, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
South Bend man killed when motorcycle hits semitrailer

EAGLE, Neb. (AP) _ A 47-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a semitrailer in eastern Nebraska.  The Cass County Sheriff’s Office tells the Lincoln Journal Star  that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 43.
Investigators say Chris Badman, of South Bend, was driving his motorcycle northbound when he hit the back of a loaded flatbed semitrailer as it turned left.  Badman was pronounced dead at the scene.  The investigation into the crash continues.
___

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments