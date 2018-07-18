South Dakota man killed, woman injured in Nebraska crash

HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) _ A South Dakota man has died and a woman has been critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Nebraska.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that the 26-year-old Keannan Simpson, of Yankton, South Dakota, died following a Monday afternoon crash on a rural road near Hartington.

Investigators say Simpson was driving when he lost control of his sport utility vehicle and rolled several times.

Officials say Simpson was thrown from the vehicle and taken to a Yankton hospital, where he died.

A 25-year-old Yankton woman who was riding in the SUV also was thrown in the crash and is in Sioux Falls hospital in critical condition.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says neither Simpson nor his passenger were wearing seat belts.