class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222994 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
South Dakota man sentenced for 2015 death of Nebraska man | KRVN Radio

South Dakota man sentenced for 2015 death of Nebraska man

BY Associated Press | March 19, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
South Dakota man sentenced for 2015 death of Nebraska man

VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) – A South Dakota man has been sentenced to prison for the 2015 death of a northern Nebraska resident.

Valentine radio station KVSH reports that 30-year-old Tylor Krogman, of White River, South Dakota, was sentenced Friday to 10 to 18 years. He was convicted of manslaughter in the July 11, 2015, death of 64-year-old Ed Mathiesen, of Valentine.

An autopsy showed Mathiesen died of blunt force trauma and neck injuries. Krogman told investigators that he’d gone to Valentine for a bachelor party and gotten into an altercation with Mathiesen, but couldn’t remember the details.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments