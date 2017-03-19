South Dakota man sentenced for 2015 death of Nebraska man

VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) – A South Dakota man has been sentenced to prison for the 2015 death of a northern Nebraska resident.

Valentine radio station KVSH reports that 30-year-old Tylor Krogman, of White River, South Dakota, was sentenced Friday to 10 to 18 years. He was convicted of manslaughter in the July 11, 2015, death of 64-year-old Ed Mathiesen, of Valentine.

An autopsy showed Mathiesen died of blunt force trauma and neck injuries. Krogman told investigators that he’d gone to Valentine for a bachelor party and gotten into an altercation with Mathiesen, but couldn’t remember the details.