class="post-template-default single single-post postid-335527 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
South Dakota man’s body found in northeast Nebraska field | KRVN Radio

South Dakota man’s body found in northeast Nebraska field

BY Associated Press | September 17, 2018
Home News Regional News
South Dakota man’s body found in northeast Nebraska field

WAYNE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say the body of a South Dakota man was found in a northeast Nebraska cornfield after his vehicle crashed.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a motorist discovered the accident Thursday evening along Nebraska Highway 35, about 31/2 miles east of Wayne. The sheriff’s office says 22-year-old Parker Mitchell apparently was headed west when his vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and overturned in the field.

Mitchell was reported missing in North Sioux City, South Dakota. He was last seen Sept. 10.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments