South Dakota man’s body found in northeast Nebraska field

WAYNE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say the body of a South Dakota man was found in a northeast Nebraska cornfield after his vehicle crashed.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a motorist discovered the accident Thursday evening along Nebraska Highway 35, about 31/2 miles east of Wayne. The sheriff’s office says 22-year-old Parker Mitchell apparently was headed west when his vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and overturned in the field.

Mitchell was reported missing in North Sioux City, South Dakota. He was last seen Sept. 10.